A coroner’s inquest into the death of Waylon Edey is taking place at the Nelson Law Courts. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

A coroner’s inquest into the death of Waylon Edey is taking place at the Nelson Law Courts. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Coroner’s inquest into fatal Castlegar police shooting begins

Inquest into the death of Yahk resident Waylon Edey is taking place at the Nelson Law Courts

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a man shot and killed by police on the Kinnaird Bridge in Castlegar began at the Nelson Law Courts Monday.

On Jan. 29, 2015, Const. Jason Tait attempted to pull over drunk driver Waylon Edey, of Yahk, on the highway near Castlegar. When Edey did not stop, a series of events occurred that led to Tait fatally shooting Edey.

Three years after the incident occurred, Tait was charged with manslaughter. But in November 2020, Tait was found not guilty by a jury.

The trial focused on whether Tait’s use of force was necessary and reasonable under the circumstances.

An inquest was inevitable, because the Coroners Act makes inquests mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

Coroner Kim Isbister and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses including Tait, medical experts and other police officers.

The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances, but can not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

A coroner’s inquest is a public inquiry that serves three primary functions:

• to determine the facts related to a death, including how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death;

• to make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances; and

• to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

The inquest is being livestreamed, but the same rules apply as for in-person attendance. Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing, including through social media, is prohibited.

To access the livestream, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts/inquestlivestream.

READ MORE: Six vehicles stolen from Kootenay Carshare Co-op since May


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
follow us on Twitter


Sign up for the Castlegar News newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox.

castlegarInquestRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Significant infrastructure damage in North Shuswap due to wildfire
Next story
Revelstoke police incident blocks Victoria Rd

Just Posted

Smoke settles over Okanagan Lake Saturday, Aug. 26 with Fintry in the background. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Air quality advisory continues in Okanagan, much of B.C.

Wildfire damage of homes on the West Kelowna hillside overlooking Okanagan Lake became more widely apparent when the smoke from the Grouse Complex wildfires lifted from the valley on Wednesday. (File photo)
Okanagan wildfires add stress to house insurance sector

Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Residents of wildfire-stricken Shuswap region will soon learn fate of homes

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman