The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Coquihalla closed in both directions due to extreme winter weather

The highway has had a snowfall warning since Wednesday afternoon

Update 10:40 a.m.

The vehicle incident in the southbound lanes have been cleared but the highway is now closed in both directions due to heavy congestion and extreme winter weather.

Crews are clearing snow to create safer driving conditions.

DriveBC’s next update will be at 2 p.m.

Update 9:55 a.m.

DriveBC estimates the Coquihalla’s southbound lanes will be open around 11 a.m.

Update 8:05 a.m.

The Coqiuhalla Highway’s southbound lanes will be closed until at least 10 a.m. due to a vehicle incident. According to DriveBC, major delays are expected and an assessment is in progress.

Original

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

The closure is at Ladner Creek Bridge and all southbound lanes are closed. According to multiple posts in the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook group, a semi-truck has crashed into a power pole and BC Hydro is on the way. There is no power outage in the area.

All northbound lanes are open. DriveBC’s next update will come at 8 a.m.

Since Wednesday afternoon, the highway has had a snowfall warning. The warning got extended by Environment Canada on Friday morning as another 5-10 centimetres is expected. Heavy snow is expected to slow down as Friday goes on.

More to come.

READ MORE: WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5KelownaOkanaganSnow

Previous story
Canada gets its first hands-free vertical farming facility
Next story
Should B.C. move to a 4-day work week? A look inside the debate

Just Posted

An image of deep, persistent slab avalanches that occurred over the past few weeks in the Selkirk Mountains. Avalanche Canada photo.
Avalanche danger remains considerable as February snow further complicates snowpack

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The C’s in Pacific Ocean

RCMP in southeastern British Columbia confirm three skiers have been killed in an avalanche Wednesday near Invermere, B.C. An avalanche hazard warning of “considerable” is shown near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Columbia Valley reeling after avalanche kills 3 and injures 4 backcountry skiers

crudup (Twitter)
Morning Start: The voice behind Mastercard