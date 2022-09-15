Low temperatures, and winds and higher humidity, are reducing fire activity. Photo BC Wildfire Sept. 6.

Cooler temperatures and favourable winds reduce threat of Heather Lake wildfire

Evacuation alert lifted for Eastgate

An evacuation alert for the community of Eastgate was rescinded by the Regional District of South Okanagan Similkameen Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The alert for 180 properties was issued Sept. 6, as the area was threatened by the Heather Lake wildfire.

Tuesday Sept. 13 BC Wildfire reported that while that blaze is still out of control, and has grown to 10,901 hectares with approximately 5,440 hectares burning on the Canadian side of the border, the danger is reduced.

”Conditions have improved significantly since the weekend with low temperatures, and winds and higher humidity, reducing fire activity,” states a release.

“Structural Protection is now being demobilized. Initial attack fire fighters will patrol Highway 3 for any fire spotting across between

Manning Park Lodge and Eastgate.”

Image BC Wildfire

