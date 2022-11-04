Convicted Summerland sex offender ‘Eddy Spaghetti’ granted parole

Former long-time Summerland lifeguard Edward Casavant, also known as Eddie Spaghetti, has been granted day parole two years into his five year sentence. (File photo)

Two years into serving five years in jail, former Summerland lifeguard Edward Casavant, better known as Eddie Spaghetti, has been granted day parole.

It was back in January 2020, when Casavant was sentenced to six years (less a year for time served) behind bars for accessing child pornography, voyeurism for the purpose of recording activity, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability and publishing child pornography. At the time of his sentencing, Justice Monica McParland remarked that, “An entire generation of boys were likely affected.”

In September of this year, the B.C. Parole Board determined that he would not present an “undue risk to society if released on day parole and that release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen.”

Casavant is now 58 years old and for 35 years he worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Summerland pool. He often would supervise the boys’ change room. He also completed his education assistant certification and provided overnight respite care for families with high needs.

In November 2018, when he purchased a new computer, he left his old computer at the store so staff could transfer his files. They alerted the police when they identified a file with a concerning name. Police determined that the video was child pornography.

RCMP obtained and executed warrants to seize all of his devices.

Police located 275 child pornography videos on his devices depicting the sexual offences being committed against children ranging from infants to 10-year-old boys. Additionally, they found 30 voyeurism videos, which Casavant made with a spy camera inside the change rooms of the Summerland swimming pool where he worked for years. The video included victims, who were boys six to 10 years old. The date stamps on the videos were from 2008 to 2016. Police also found four videos of a developmentally delayed boy around the age of seven or eight, who he had sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Convicted sex offender Edward “Eddie Spaghetti” Casavant sentenced to six years

A psychological risk assessment was completed in October 2021. The psychologist noted his diagnosis as a pedophile and assessed that he presents an above-average risk to re-offend sexually. Casavant has been participating in sexual offender programs while in jail.

Casavant was released to a community residential facility in a location outside of Summerland. The board didn’t disclose what community.

He is bound by numerous restrictions including not to contact victims or be in places where children are.

