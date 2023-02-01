Convicted drug trafficker released on bail to mom’s Okanagan Falls home

A B.C. man convicted to six years in jail for trafficking over $800,000 in drugs will be released on bail to his mother’s house in Okanagan Falls.

Scott William Cashman went to trial and was convicted on May 30, 2022, before later being sentenced to five years and 320 days in jail after time served.

Shortly after his sentencing, Cashman filed an appeal, calling for a new trial.

On Jan. 25, Supreme Court Justice J. Marchand heard the case for whether to release Cashman until the new trial, and approved allowing his release with a $20,000 surety made by his mother, according to the judgment published by the court.

There were multiple aspects considered in the justice’s decision, including the fact that Cashman had turned himself in at the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment, although he did arrive wearing body armour. Other factors were his previous conviction for having an unlicensed firearm, and the sheer amount of drugs over which Cashman was charged with trafficking.

According to the Jan. 25 judgment, Cashman’s original conviction came after police executed a search warrant at a residence he shared with another man in Mission. That warrant found 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl, along with 1.636 kg of methamphetamine, 284 g of cocaine, 509 g of ketamine, 844 codeine pills, 558 hydromorphone pills, and 40 morphine pills.

The drugs combined had a street value of over $800,000, and the justice expressed particular concern over the high amount of fentanyl in the face of the ongoing opioid crisis. The other man charged in that case was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The judgment did also note that after the initial arrest and during his previous sentence Cashman had obeyed all of the requirements put on him.

In Okanagan Falls, Cashman will be under a curfew and electronically monitored until his appeal for a new trial is heard.

