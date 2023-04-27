Construction resumes on the Golden Skatepark expansion project

Construction on the Golden Skatepark has resumed work is expected to continue through the summer and into 2024. Photo courtesy of the Town of Golden.

The skatepark, when completed, is expected to be approximately three times its original size

Construction crews have resumed work on the Golden Skatepark on the corner of 9th Street and 13th Avenue.

This year’s work includes the creation of a beginner zone that will be built next to the outdoor basketball court off 13th Avenue and a new bowl feature for more experienced skaters.

The creation of a bowl was among the most requested features during the town’s public survey conducted in 2021.

The skatepark is part of a multi-year project which will develop an entire block of the town. The project is expected to continue throughout the summer and into 2024 as well. Most of the park’s current facilities will remain usable during that time.

The first phase of the project was completed last year and resulted in the skatepark doubling from its original size. The town anticipates that once construction is complete, the skatepark will be approximately three times its original size.

The town has said that the final skatepark will include “a full spectrum of features for all ability levels, including a larger beginner area.”

Participants in the town’s 2021 public survey emphasized approachability and facilities for all skill levels as important features for the park’s redesign.

In addition to the many new skateboarding facilities, the town also plans to make use of the old fountain from the post office plaza. Details on how it will be included remain to be revealed.

