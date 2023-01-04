(Image/ Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4)

Construction continues: January closures for Kicking Horse Canyon

The closures are apart of construction taking place on Kicking Horse Canyon phase 4

Construction is continuing into the new year on the Kicking Horse Canyon phase 4 that will see evening and midnight closures on the Trans-Canada during January.

These closures will either be 30 minute delays on specific delays or a full closure that will last two hours or more.

Starting on Jan. 4, until the end of the month, there will be daily delays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. amd 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Full closures will take place much later at night beginning at 10 p.m. till midnight, then midnight till 7 in the morning.

Drivers should expect that speed-limits will be enforced and traffic will be directed by on-site workers.

READ MORE: Affordable residential units to be built downtown Golden

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ali.adwan@blackpress.ca

GoldenLocal NewsTransCanada

Previous story
First charges laid after multiple arrests in Kelowna police standoff

Just Posted

(Image/ Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4)
Construction continues: January closures for Kicking Horse Canyon

Construction is making good progress on the Oso project downtown, with businesses set to start occupying the first floor retail space next month. Oso is a brand new residential and commercial development in downtown Golden, BC. (Claire Palmer photo)
Affordable residential units to be built downtown Golden

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Watermelons

(Kicking Horse Resort)
Golden, Fernie and Invermere resorts among the most expensive in North America