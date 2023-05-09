Concerns swirl over Golden’s air quality

BC Air Quality website reveals that for many days in 2022, the air quality in Golden was poor. (BC Wildfire)

Whether from wildfires or slash burning, where there is smoke, there is particulate.

Particle pollution is a mixture of microscopic solids and liquid droplets suspended in air and produced by a variety of emissions such as wildfire smoke, open burning of slash, residential wood smoke, road dust and local industry activity, among others.

Particulate matter impacts health and levels in Golden are often higher than in many other communities in the province. Data on the BC Air Quality website reveals that for many days in 2022, the air quality in Golden was poor. By virtue of the area’s topography, inversions are common, particularly in winter when many residents burn wood to heat their homes, says Town of Golden Mayor Ron Oszust.

Pollution can become trapped near the ground during the winter when the surface remains cooler than the air above.

Oszust, Columbia Shuswap Regional District Electoral Area A Director Karen Cathcart and Annette Lutterman of the Golden and District Air Quality Committee, discussed their concerns about air quality following this spring’s industry debris burning.

“The catalyst was the industry slash pile – who’s doing it? On the right day? Is the venting adequate?” he said, pointing out the conversation began about air quality but morphed into wildfire risk reduction and the practise of operating small burns to reduce fuel loads. “We realized it would be a whole lot better to have a bit of smoke than to have a full-out forest fire at our doorstep burning us out.”

With many B.C. organizations working in the area of air quality and wildfire risk reduction, Oszust and Cathcart decided on the need for a collaborative approach for Golden and Area A.

As a result, two important events will be held on Monday, May 15.

An afternoon stakeholder roundtable will be followed by the Wildfire Risk Reduction Open House, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Golden Civic Centre and will be open to the public.

This open house will provide opportunities for community members to engage directly with representatives from the Ministry of Forests, BC Wildfire Service, FireSmart BC, the Town of Golden, Area A Director Cathcart, Wildsight and the Columbia Woodlot Association.

The intent of the open house is to give attendees a better understanding of the wildfire risk within and adjacent to area communities; wildfire risk reduction activities already underway; and what residents can do to reduce the risk of wildfire on their own properties.

“Current wildfire trends, in B.C. and much of Canada, indicate that impacts to values and associated suppression costs, resulting from unwanted wildfires, is dramatically increasing,” says Kayla Peachey, Ministry of Forests wildfire risk reduction specialist, who notes out this trend points to an increased threat to communities, infrastructure and natural resources. “Being a wildfire resilient community is a shared responsibility and managing forest fuels on Crown land is just one way of reducing wildfire risks in a neighbourhood. Being FireSmart is about learning how to live in a fire-prone environment and taking the necessary steps to protect your family, property, and community from wildfires.”

“The open house is about having the specialists in their fields sharing information directly with the public, whether it be about open burning regulations or opportunities for people to learn more about Fire Smarting to protect themselves,” Oszust says, noting there will be a variety of booths on site. “The Columbia Woodlot Association will talk about what they are doing in the local area.”

Earlier in the day, reps from various organizations will gather for roundtable discussions.

“For me this is about having stakeholders at the table to have the conversations and see where we can go from there in a collaborative way, with the objective of each stakeholder becoming aware of what others are doing and how they do it,” says Oszust.

Information will be shared on wildfire risk reduction activities and responsible authorities who are conducting wildfire resiliency work around Golden, current and future planned wildfire risk reduction projects in the area, air quality issues around the community and the open burning and smoke control regulations

Discussions will take place around experiences and issues of operators conducting slash burning and fuels management projects, opportunities for improvement and better fibre utilization and communication

plans to provide the community with information regarding fuels management projects, air quality, when burning will occur, and more.

One of the issues Oszust and Cathcart want to be considered are the province’s outdoor burning regulations.

“Those regulations don’t work for Golden,” Cathcart maintains. “We need to change them so they fit for the area.”

Funding support for the roundtable and open house is coming from The Ministry of Forests’ Crown Land Wildfire Risk Reduction (CLWRR) Program and the economic opportunity fund.

There’s also support and involvement from BC timber, sales, Pacific Wood Tech, the Ministry of Environment, Golden Fire Jumpers, Golden Fire Department, Wildsight, and the CSRD Fire Smart program.

“The funding from the Golden and Area A Economic Opportunity Fund through the Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be available to facilitate this and ongoing discussions so we can have subsequent roundtables to continue the conversations.” says Oszust.

The CLWRR program is administered through the Ministry of Forests in collaboration with the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), Natural Resource Regions and Districts, BC Parks, and Mountain Resorts Branch. Highlights of the program include: fuel management planning and treatments, focusing on provincial Crown land around higher risk communities, cultural and prescribed fire and the development of a comprehensive prescribed fire program.

air qualitybc wildfiresGolden