Community weed pull scheduled for disc golf course

Help keep the disc golf course free of invasive weeds and plants

Frolfers and environmentalist will have a chance to unite this August, with Wildsight Golden organizing a community weed pull at the Golden Disc Golf Course on Selkirk Hill.

According to Wildsight, invasive species such as Knapweed and Burdock have been found on the recently developed recreation site, spurring the need to curb the spread of these plants.

Many invasive species, such as knapweed and burdock, thrive in disturbed and developed areas, such as the disc golf course.

Once they are established, they can take over the area that was formerly occupied by native plants that contribute to Golden’s ecosystem.

Once invasive species become established, it can make it hard for native plants to grow and can cause disturbances to the ecosystem around them.

Wildsight says that the easiest way to stop the spread of invasive species is by preventing them from establishing in the first place.

This can be done by monitoring newly disturbed land to ensure no invasives start making a new home there and if they show up they should be promptly eliminated before they have the chance to spread and dominate.

To help stop invasives from getting established in the area, residents are encouraged to come to a community weed pull on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., to remove these weeds.

Wildsight Golden’s Community Invasive Plant Program will also be using the disturbed ground from digging out these plants to plant native grass seed, in order to make it more difficult for invasive plants to take root moving forward.

Free pizza will be provided to all volunteers.

Please email wildsightweedprogram@gmail.com to RSVP or for more info.

