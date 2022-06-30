Flash floods at Monte Lake June 28. (Jamie Swakum/ Facebook)

Flash floods at Monte Lake June 28. (Jamie Swakum/ Facebook)

Community of Monte Lake hit by flash floods

Monte Lake was devastated by flames a year ago and is now contending with flood waters

After a severe thunderstorm warning moved through the North Okanagan and Shuswap on Tuesday afternoon, the community of Westwold experienced a mudslide.

DriveBC warned motorists of debris scattered across Highway 97 between Vernon and Kamloops, forcing travellers into single alternating lanes.

However, not 24 hours later the same area devastated by the White Lake Wildfire was hit by flash floods. On June 28, DriveBC issued a report of flooding and debris affecting the highway adjacent to Monte Lake. Those travelling in the area were asked to drive with caution and follow instructions. Video shared on social media shows drivers splashing through water as high as some vehicles’ doors.

The community of Monte Lake was overrun by the 45,000-hectare White Rock Lake blaze that encroached on the area on Aug. 5, 2021. This left the area and its residents vulnerable to landslides.

READ MORE: Wildfire devastates community of Monte Lake

BC FloodThompson Nicola Regional District

