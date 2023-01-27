Community Day returning to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

The event will be held all day on Jan. 29

This Sunday, Jan. 29, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will host the annual Community Day event which offers a full day of skiing to the community.

Tickets are available through donation, with all the proceeds going to the Golden Food Bank, but the donation must be a minimum of two dollars.

For local residents, there will be additional benefits offered such as:

50 per cent off rentals;

50 per cent off afternoon winter sports school lessons (limited availability);

10 per cent off all KHMR retail locations.

Additionally, lift tickets will be offered to residents of Golden and Area A with proof of residency.

