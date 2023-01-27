Community Day returning to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

This Sunday, Jan. 29, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will host the annual Community Day event which offers a full day of skiing to the community.
Tickets are available through donation, with all the proceeds going to the Golden Food Bank, but the donation must be a minimum of two dollars.
For local residents, there will be additional benefits offered such as:
- 50 per cent off rentals;
- 50 per cent off afternoon winter sports school lessons (limited availability);
- 10 per cent off all KHMR retail locations.
Additionally, lift tickets will be offered to residents of Golden and Area A with proof of residency.