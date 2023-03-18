CSVAR Facebook Photo

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue finish off busy weekend

The members responded to two calls in the Forster area

The Columbia Valley Search and Rescue had their hands full with two call outs in two days to help injured snowmobilers last weekend.

Both incidents occurred on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday afternoon, March 12 respectively in the Forster area. The members were able to respond, stabilize and transport the injured to Invermere airport where they were handed over to the British Columbia Ambulance Service.

CSVAR also received assistance from partners R.K. Heliski and Coldstream Helicopters in the two incidents.

