Columbia Shuswap Regional District to review effectiveness of Golden landfill

Some in the area want the landfill to close

Out of sight, out of mind is no longer possible when it comes to managing solid waste.

The Ministry of Environment introduced solid waste management planning in the early 1990s, making it a responsibility of regional districts.

As a result, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District prepared the first solid waste management plan in 1993. It was amended in 2009 to include concepts of “zero waste.” Another amendment was made in 2015 to incorporate the diversion of organic material.

In 2018, a minor amendment was made to incorporate a 20-acre parcel of land (Mounce property) into the footprint of the Salmon Arm landfill.

The 2018 the amendment received Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy approval, on the condition the regional district submit the following: a five-year effectiveness review of the current plan and creation of a dispute resolution mechanism due March 2023, and a full review completed by Dec. 31, 2028.

Ben Van Nostrand, CSRD team leader Environment Health Services, says the review is a legislative requirement that the regional district is considering now in order to be on time and address some of the pressing solid waste management issues in the area.

“The biggest one is confirming that we want to be in the landfilling game and, if so, making sure we have the right budgets and reserves set up to meet changing provincial requirements,” he says. “And if we don’t, what are the alternatives? Is that moving it from a facility in Golden to Salmon Arm, or Golden to Cache Creek to a private facility?”

Van Nostrand says there is a small but vocal minority who would like to see the Golden landfill closed. They are concerned with environmental impacts and general aesthetics of the site – litter, odour, wildlife and other issues that come with operating a landfill.

“My question and what we will explore, is what are the alternatives and what are the costs of implementing those alternatives,” he says, noting monitoring data shows the landfill is not actually a risk to impacting human health concerns. “We are not polluting groundwater to an extent that the public should be concerned.”

Van Nostrand says there are some elevated numbers around wells at the boundary of the landfill site, but points out if the province was concerned they would have closed the landfill rather than support the regional district’s solid waste management plan.

He says future expansion of the Golden landfill is some three or four years away, at which point a liner would have to be installed.

“We haven’t had to because it’s a naturally attenuating site because of the distance to groundwater and the make up of the soil,” he says, pointing out it will no longer meet provincial requirements and the CSRD will need to add to capital reserves to fund future improvements such as liner systems. “We have unfunded liabilities and I think there is no way we will reach further, new provincial requirements with our current funding model.”

Golden Mayor Ron Oszust says it is necessary to recognize there are changes to the Ministry of Environment’s criteria that dictate a shift away from naturally attenuating landfill sites.

“What does it mean for Golden? The existing phase 1 will have to be closed within the next five years and that’s a $1.3 million cost,” he says. “But with the closure we’d have to move to the opening of Phase 2 and that expansion cost is another $1.8 million.”

Oszust says currently the CSRD has about $1 million in reserves for all the landfill sites within the regional district and only the Salmon Arm landfill has a liner.

“Given the funding gap, I think it’s prudent for the CSRD to undertake the review of solid waste management to assess costs and funding impacts of the various options,” he said. “With changes in the criteria, you need to figure out how to evaluate and make the changes a good move forward.”

Oszust says many issues have come to light in the past five years, including the location of the landfill relative the community and the development that’s going on around it.

A five-year effectiveness review document by the consulting firm Morrison Hershfield (MH), was presented to the CSRD board on Nov. 24. As well, the company presented a “road map” for a full solid waste management plan renewal, including recommendations for the regional district to explore compliance with changing MoE landfill criteria, ministry diversion targets, funding models for future capital and operational requirements, access to curbside and transfer station services and increasing diversion efforts.

Van Nostrand says the CSRD will need to add to capital reserves to fund future improvements such as liner systems currently installed in the Salmon Arm landfill only.

“We have unfunded liabilities and I think there is no way we will reach further, new provincial requirements with our current funding model.”

Meanwhile, at the Dec. 9 board meeting, directors authorized the CSRD to begin the process of updating the solid waste management plan for the entire regional district, including the Town of Golden, the City of Revelstoke, the District of Sicamous, and the City of Salmon Arm.

Staff will notify the pubic of its intention to amend the plan and begin a process of consultation.

“A major element in the ministry’s Guide to Updating a SWMP requires public engagement and First Nations consultation, which will take time to do effectively,” said Van Nostrand.

The SWMP review and renewal process will be guided by a technical and public advisory committee, and a standing committee of the board will be brought together throughout the review process to be updated and to provide input into the renewal process.

CSRD staff will work closely with MH to establish planning teams and committees and begin the work of following the Ministry of Environment’s A Guide to Solid Waste Management Planning to conduct a full review and update of the SWMP.

