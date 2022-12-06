Columbia Basin Trust helps back up emergency programs in Golden

A $2 million cash injection from the Columbia Basin Trust will enable several communities within the Columbia Basin to beef up emergency programs.

Emergency operation and reception centres enhanced with support from the Trust, communities will be better prepared to cope with events like wildfires and floods.

“Basin residents have emphasized the need for their communities to become more climate resilient,” said Will Nixon, senior manager, delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “We’re supporting these communities to be better prepared for events like wildfire or extreme weather. These projects will provide more resources so we can all face the future more confidently.”

In addition to the 13 projects supported in fall 2021, the Trust is providing nearly $2 million to help communities strengthen their emergency operations centres and create emergency gathering spaces for residents, with access to necessities like power, filtered air, air conditioning, emergency equipment and emergency supplies.

The Town of Golden is receiving $93,000 to purchase a portable backup generator to supply power to the Golden Emergency Operations Centre and Mount 7 Rec Plex, a designated emergency reception, warming and cooling centre.

“We’re fortunate to have a state-of-the-art emergency operations centre, which is the hub of emergency response during an event,” said Kyle Hale, Golden Emergency Program Coordinator. “Wildfire, flooding, extreme weather and infrastructure failure can all cause a prolonged power outage and ensuring the centre and other critical community buildings can continue to operate is essential.”

To learn more about the Columbia Basin Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the basin, visit ourtrust.org.

