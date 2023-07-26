The Coldstream Fire Department, along with help from Lavington Fire Department, attended a fire limited to the kitchen area of a home on Inverness Drive Tuesday, July 25. (Ray Williment Photo)

The Coldstream Fire Department, along with help from Lavington Fire Department, attended a fire limited to the kitchen area of a home on Inverness Drive Tuesday, July 25. (Ray Williment Photo)

Coldstream house fire contained to kitchen stove

Home fire extinguisher helps prevent considerable damage

A home fire extinguisher helped prevent a kitchen fire from spreading in a Coldstream home Tuesday, July 25.

Coldstream Fire Department, with help from Lavington Fire Department, was dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Inverness Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m.

“The fire was isolated to the oven and had been extinguished with an extinguisher prior to our arrival,” said Coldstream fire chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code. “There was smoke in the home so we ventilated it to clear it as much as we could.”

The residents were assessed and transported by B.C. Ambulance Service as a precaution.

Due to smoke damage the homeowners were then put in the care of Emergency Social Services for the night and the home was turned over to Okanagan Restoration to deem the home safe to be back in.

READ MORE: Vernon venue now allowing drinks in the theatre

READ MORE: Grassroots Vernon volleyball league bigger than ever in 25th year

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman falls through dock during family’s Okanagan vacation
Next story
City of Salmon Arm limits water use to 1 day per week

Just Posted

A study is being conducted to understand the behaviour of Okanagan cougars. (HCTF/Submitted)
B.C.’s ‘most comprehensive cougar study to date’ coming to Okanagan

A sketch of what a potential Aquatic facility would look like in the area. (CSRD photo).
Working to keep Golden’s new aquatic centre’s cost low, residents happy

A $35 million jackpot ticket was purchased in Kamloops while a $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Shuswap from the draw on Tuesday, July 25. (File Photo)
Lotto Max $35 million winner purchased in Kamloops

Pictured left to right: Blaine Burgoyne, Nakita Sebastian, Sherry Sabastian, Rachelle Sebastian, Patrick Nicholas. Trevor Crawley photo.
ʔaq̓am family launches fundraiser to rebuild home lost to St. Mary’s River wildfire