Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10, 2023. The district’s fire investigator is getting close to pinpointing a cause of the blaze that displaced three people. (Morning Star- file photo)

Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10, 2023. The district’s fire investigator is getting close to pinpointing a cause of the blaze that displaced three people. (Morning Star- file photo)

Coldstream house fire cause still unknown

Duplex fire that displaced three people Friday, March 10, started in first-floor bedroom

Coldstream’s fire investigator is getting closer to pinpointing the exact cause of a fire that displaced three people and a cat.

Keith Green said the on-site investigation of a structure fire Friday, March 10, at a duplex at the intersection of Torrent Drive and Cottonwood Lane is done, and the residence has been boarded up.

“We’ve retrieved a number of possible items in the area of origin,” said Green.

The fire started in a first-floor bedroom, corroborated by the home owner and his adult daughter who were in the home when the fire broke.

Both suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for treatment. A cat in the home got out safely.

A gentleman in the duplex side of the home was working out of town. His residence suffered smoke and water damage.

Green said there are “three or four possible ignition sources” in the bedroom area to take into consideration.

“I can’t exactly pinpoint the cause at this point but within the next week I hope to be able rule some things out,” he said.

The fire caused significant damage to the residences.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Fire breaks out in Coldstream home

READ MORE: UPDATE: Community supporting Vernon couple with preterm triplets

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireInvestigativeNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dog left ‘woozy, coughing and vomiting’ from regular exposure to drugs at B.C. property
Next story
Young girl testifies against piano teacher in Kelowna sexual assault case

Just Posted

The Kragmont Community Society is reducing the risk of wildfire near Kragmont and Baynes Lake with support from the Trust. Photo courtesy Columbia Basin Trust.
Funding partnership provides $2.5M in wildfire mitigation for Kootenay communities

A biologist and wild horse researcher is calling for stronger federal and provincial protections for the animals after 17 carcasses were found in rural British Columbia. Wild horse mares walk along an oil and gas roadway on crown land near Sundre, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Researcher calls for more wild horse protections after 17 shot dead in rural B.C.

(@scoutscanada/Twitter)
Morning Start: Upcoming Kids Yes Day

Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing Burnaby man found safe