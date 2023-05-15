Coldstream couple $675K richer after lottery win

James and Laurie Arthur will be using some of their new winnings to go travelling

James Arthur, a resident of Coldstream, did a double take over the weekend, after realizing that his Set for Life ticket was the lucky one, and winner of a cool $675,000.

“My heart skipped a beat,” Arthur said, after he initially found out he won.

Arthur bought the ticket at Kirby’s Kiosk in the Shops at Polson Park in Vernon. He was at home when he discovered the good news.

“I was sitting at my desk scratching the ticket and was leaving a voicemail message for my wife,” Arthur said. “I noticed in game five I had three cash prizes and I had to check it again.”

After sharing the news with wife Laurie, the two told their son.

“He didn’t believe us,” Laurie explained. “We asked him to come over right away and I think he thought perhaps someone had passed away… but once we made it clear we won the lottery he was so happy for us!”

The Arthur’s plan to use some of their winnings on travel, as well as sharing some with their son.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $11 million in Set for Life prizes. The Set for Life competition winners can select two options, a lump sum of $67k, or $1,000 a week for 25 years.

