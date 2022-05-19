Coffee With A Cop returns to North Okanagan

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s highly popular Coffee With A Cop initiative is returning to the region. (RCMP photo)

After a two-year hiatus, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is thrilled to bring back Coffee with a Cop to the North Okanagan.

Coffee with a Cop is a community policing initiative that aims to improve and strengthen police-public relations by bringing police officers and community members together. The event is part of a broader effort to promote positive interactions between police officers and the communities they serve.

Starting next week, and continuing into June, residents will have the opportunity to join RCMP at a local coffee shop where they can sit down with an officer, ask questions, discuss concerns, share what’s on their minds, and enjoy a coffee on the police.

“We are part of the community and it’s important that our community knows who we are,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher. “These one-on-one interactions in a relaxed environment let the public and police officers engage in good, honest conversations. They may be brief, but these connections are one of the best ways we can build mutual respect and trust.”

Coffee with a Cop Schedule:

Armstrong

Wednesday, May 25, 9 – 11 a.m.

House of Armstrong – 2510 Pleasant Valley Boulevard;

Falkland

Monday, May 30, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Falkland Senior Centre – 5706 Highway 97A;

Lumby

Wednesday, June 1, 9 – 11 a.m.

Sisters Family Restaurant – 1920 Vernon Street;

Enderby

Wednesday, June 8, 9 – 11 a.m.

Tim Hortons – 5655 Highway 97A

Vernon

Wed, June 8, 2022 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Blenz Coffee Downtown

2706-30th Ave (Nixon-Wenger building);

Coldstream

Friday, June 10, 9 – 11 a.m.

Rail Trail Café – 13904 Kalamalka Road Coldstream

Everyone is welcome. Come, sit down, or drop in to say hi.

