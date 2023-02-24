Code of conduct examined for Golden and regional district

Province has directed all local governments to consider adopting or updating a code of conduct

The town of Golden is considering a code of conduct for its municipal government. (Google)

Behaviour is a topic of discussion and action in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and at Town of Golden council.

In his report to the board at the Feb. 16 board meeting in Salmon Arm, CSRD Chief Administrative Officer John MacLean explained that the province of B.C. has directed all local governments to consider adopting or updating a code of conduct within the six-month period following the inaugural meeting.

The CSRD has no code of conduct at this time and the board has until the May 18 board meeting to consider whether it wishes to develop one.

If the board chooses not to proceed with the development of a code of conduct, it must produce, and make public, a statement outlining the reasons for the decision, noted MacLean in his report.

“In recent years there has been an increased focus on the atmosphere of debate and conduct in local government,” he said. “This, together with the strengthening of regulations related to bullying and harassment as well as respect in the workplace, has required all local governments to examine and critically assess policies and organizational structure to ensure that local governments are meeting and/or exceeding statutory, regulatory and ethical responsibilities.”

The province through the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) and the Local Government Management Association (LGMA) have been collaborating on aiding local government in the development of a Code of Conduct.

Directors endorsed MacLean’s recommendation to strike a select committee to create a board code of conduct, but not without comment.

Electoral Area C director Marty Gibbons voiced concerns about possible overreaching implications of such a code.

“Don’t weaponize it,” he advised. “I see it as a review committee, not a creation committee.”

Area A Rural Golden echoed Gibbons concerns.

“It’s one thing to have one, but you need to live it and agree to disagree sometimes.”

Both Gibbons and Cathcart accepted chair Kevin Flynn’s invitation to sit on the committee as electoral area representatives. Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz and City of Salmon Arm Coun. Tim Lavery will act as municipal reps on the committee that will work with appropriate staff resources to consider, discuss and based on consensus, bring back a recommended course of action to the board.

In Golden, CAO John Wilsgard presented draft Bylaw #1479,2023 Council Code of Conduct to a Feb. 21 council meeting for consideration.

“The prospect of a council code of conduct has been more than topical at regional and provincial political forums in the past years and given the new community charter direction,” wrote Wilsgard, pointing out the vast majority of local governments are passing code of conduct bylaws as a matter of course, in deference to the importance of the matter in principle.

In crafting the bylaw, Wilsgard noted staff investigated a number of “gold standard” codes of conduct created by municipalities such as Nanaimo, District of Squamish and Sparwood and used components in order to create a hybrid version for the Town of Golden.

“Council chose to give the bylaw first reading to allow council members an opportunity to reflect on any further needs and wants for the bylaw,” said Mayor Ron Oszust following the meeting. “This will be coming back to council at the next regular open council meeting on March 7, 2023.”

Golden