Clothesline Project brings awareness to violence against women

The annual Clothesline Project aims to raise awareness to violence against women. (Claire Palmer photo)The annual Clothesline Project aims to raise awareness to violence against women. (Claire Palmer photo)
Women in the community decorate the Clothesline Project shirts, which are put on display for everyone to see. (Claire Palmer photo)Women in the community decorate the Clothesline Project shirts, which are put on display for everyone to see. (Claire Palmer photo)
The Golden Women’s Resource Centre put on a powerful display on Tuesday, Aug. 30, with its Clothesline Project.

The Clothesline Project features a series of shirts decorate by women in the community to express themselves based on their experience with violence.

The display is a visual medium that bears witness to the survivors, as well as the victims of violence against women, to help with the healing process and to educate and documents the extent of societies problem with violence against women.

The campaign also seeks to raise awareness to the issue within the Golden community and society as a whole. The event was sponsored by RCMP Victim Services and the Rotary Club of Golden.

For more information about the Clothesline Project or to access services please contact the Golden Women’s Resource Centre at 250-344-5317 or visit http://goldenwomencentre.ca. If you or someone you know has experienced gender-based violence (intimate partner abuse, sexual assault, harassment), the Golden Women’s Resource Centre is available for support.

Feel free to stop by during operational hours, give them a call at 250-344-5317, or send an email (information available at www.goldenwomencentre.ca).

The Women’s Shelter Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

