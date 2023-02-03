(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

Closure planned for Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Saturday morning (Feb. 3)

The closure is for avalanche control starting nine kilometres west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed west of Revelstoke Saturday morning (Feb. 4) from 6–8 a.m. for avalanche control work.

After a week’s worth of snowfall, and with more forecasted over the weekend, avalanche control work was planned for the highway. DriveBC announced the closure Friday evening.

The closure starts nine kilometres west of Revelstoke between Clanwilliam OH Bridge and runs for more than 15 kilometres to Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate.

While the highway is closed, there will be no alternative route.

DriveBC will provide an update at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Revelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
House arrest, probation for old-growth protester who blocked Metro Vancouver traffic
Next story
B.C. has received less than 20% of federal funds promised for 2021 flooding, landslides

Just Posted

(DriveBC)
Closure planned for Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Saturday morning (Feb. 3)

(Twitter)
Morning Start: Happy birthday Elmo

One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after two semi trucks collided on Highway 5 north of Kamloops around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Roy Parker/Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Highway 5 reopened after fatal collision north of Kamloops

Okanagan Okie did not see his shadow on Groundhog Dog, therefore predicting an early spring. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Early spring forecast by Okanagan Okie