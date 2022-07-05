Climber falls 30 feet at Penticton’s Skaha Bluffs

A 50-year-old fell 30 feet at Skaha Bluffs and was heli-rescued Tuesday. (Mike Biden file photo)

A heli-pad at Penticton’s Painted Rock Winery was used to as a landing space for emergency crews who rescued a man who fell 30 feet at Skaha Bluffs on Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., a 50-year-old man fell at the popular climbing park and suffered multiple injuries, said Penticton Fire Department assistant fire chief Rob Trupp.

BC Ambulance, fire and Penticton District Search and Rescue were all on scene assisting with the rescue.

A long line and stretcher were used to evacuate the man who is believed to be in serious condition.

The heli-pad was the landing spot for the helicopter who airlifted the victim to Kelowna General Hospital.

