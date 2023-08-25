There was an assortment of restored vintage vehicles on display. Photo Janet Matsala

Classic car fans brave smoke for Greenwood’s Gold Rush Car Show

Vintage automobile owners vie for prizes

Wildfire smoke and road closures didn’t stop dedicated classic car fans and the City of Greenwood from coming out to the annual Gold Rush Car Show.

There was plenty of enthusiastic support from car owners, vendors and city residents on Friday and Saturday with 90 cars converging on the Barbara Diane Colin Memorial Ball Park, said Desiree King, main co-ordinator for the show.

Owners proudly showed off their prized automobiles, all vying for the Mayor’s Choice Award and the coveted Golden T-shirt, which Richard Tapp of Grand Forks captured for his 1930 Model A.

“It was still good and we had a lot of entertainment and a lot of prizes, pretty much everyone walked away with something,” King said.

Festivities kicked off on Friday evening with music in the park by Selkirk Mountain Music Society and a build-your-own hot dog fundraiser by the Recreation Association.

Next to the car show on Saturday the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department held a pancake breakfast and hotdogs in the afternoon, as well as about 16 vendors selling wares and advertising services.

King added she was thankful to all the volunteers and sponsors for making the car show happen.

Despite the smokey skies, car enthusiasts turned out for the 2nd Annual Gold Rush Car Show in Greenwood this past weekend. photo Janet Matsala

It appears as though the owner of this old Cadillac couldn’t decide whether it should be a boat or a car, with it’s wooden deck hood. Photo Desiree King

These high powered racing boats were brought out by their Grand Forks owner. Photo Janet Matsala

