Church moves across town in Vernon

St. John’s Lutheran in the BX finds a new home in Living Word Lutheran in Okanagan Landing

The last service at St. John’s Lutheran Church took place April 8, 2018 as the facility is decommissioned due to deterioration. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

St. John’s Lutheran Church is on the move, again.

The 112-year-old congregation moved to its fifth building on April 1 – the former home of Living Word Lutheran at 6525 Okanagan Landing Rd.

Since 1986, St. John’s has been situated at 5151 Alain Road – the big brown brick building behind Butcher Boys. As time passed, due to shifting occurring on a clay foundation, the building became unusable and a temporary home became necessary. As of spring 2018, a location at Community Baptist Church (4911 Silver Star Rd.) has been both rented and shared.

Though the original plan was to rebuild on the property at Alain Road, due to rising construction costs this proposal could not proceed. In November of 2022, St. John’s learned that Living Word Lutheran Church intended to sell their church building; subsequent negotiations followed to purchase both the land and building.

Therefore the congregation of St. John’s is now moving from the BX to Okanagan Landing.

The first church service in this new building took place April 2 and Easter services are happening all weekend, from April 6-9.

“Exciting times are in store for all of us at St. John’s. I feel that our Lord has definitely been watching out for us and leading us in a new direction,” said congregational chair Reinhard Mann.

There is an open invitation for all to attend the re-dedication of this facility on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2 p.m.

St. John’s last service at Community Baptist took place March 26, 2023, while the last service at the Alain Road building was five years ago on April 8, 2018.

St. John’s celebrated its 100th anniversary Nov. 11-13, 2011.

READ MORE: St. John’s Luterhan Church relocating services

READ MORE: Pro-life activist speaks at Vernon fundraiser

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ReligionVernon