Vernon Search and Rescue crews were getting ready to head to Enderby to help search for a child reported missing from a campground when they got a call that the child had been found safe. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue crews were getting ready to head to Enderby to help search for a child reported missing from a campground when they got a call that the child had been found safe. (Morning Star file photo)

Child found safely after wandering from Okanagan campground

Many locals in Enderby help in search for toddler Saturday evening, June 25

It was a trip to Enderby crews from Vernon Search and Rescue were happy not to make.

VSAR was called Saturday evening, June 25, to help search for a missing toddler, who had apparently wandered away from the Riverfront Campground near the Enderby Ball Diamonds.

“We were called to respond but the child was located as we were about to leave our SAR hall,” said Vernon Search and Rescue’s Trevor Honigman.

The child was found about 10 p.m.

Many locals helped in the search for the kid.

READ MORE: Man suffers serious head injuries in Lake Country ATV incident

READ MORE: Vernon beach closed in heat wave due to water quality advisory


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bay Area Newsmissing personNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

Just Posted

Mosquitoes are back and mosquito control is in full swing. (Contributed)
Mosquito control in full swing in Golden

Construction in the canyon continues. (MOTI photo)
Kicking Horse Constructors released July highway closure schedule east of Golden

Some snow in the upper peaks of SilverStar Mountain Resort is stopping the bike park from opening for the season. (Video still)
Ready to ride: SilverStar bike park opens

Cindy Postnikoff at a ceremony at the park last Saturday. You can see the plaque on the boulder behind the Canadian flag. Bulletin file
Memorial plaques stolen from Kimberley Veterans Park