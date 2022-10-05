Check your tickets: $500,000 lottery ticket purchased in Lake Country

Check your lottery tickets, because someone has woke up half-a-million dollars richer this morning.
A Lotto Max ticket purchased in Lake Country is a $500,000 winner from yesterday’s draw, according to BCLC.
The prize was one of 47 max millions prizes up for grabs. A ticket purchased in Quebec also drew the same numbers, splitting the million dollars into two half-million dollar prize amounts.
It’s the second lottery ticket purchased in Lake Country in the last two months that’s been a $500,000 winner. The other was a winner from the Aug. 7 draw.
Check your tickets as the numbers were 4 12 16 17 38 41 42.
