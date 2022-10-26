Chase RCMP investigate two suspicious instances. (Black Press file photo)

Chase RCMP investigate the case of the suspicious blanket

Two concerned citizens saw a suspicious shape on the South Thompson River

Chase RCMP were called out twice in less than 10 days to investigate what appeared to be a body washed up on the shores of the South Thompson River.

In the first instance on Oct. 12, a fisherman noticed a blanket wrapped around what appeared to be a human-shaped object. The object was resting in two feet of water near a sandbar in the middle of the river. The fisherman told police the blanket appeared to be blood-stained.

Officers had to travel by boat to the scene; however, when they arrived the river was too low for the RCMP boat to reach the sandbar, so the fisherman offered to transport police to the site.

According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, officers waded over to the blanket to investigate.

“What initially appeared to be blood splotches, was in fact, a red floral pattern on a beige background,” said Kennedy.

To everyone’s relief, the blanket contained just sand and rocks.

Then on Oct. 20 about 3 p.m., a driver travelling along the Trans-Canada Highway thought he saw something human-shaped, covered with birds, on the banks of the South Thompson River near Pritchard. Officers responded and walked along the shore for what Kennedy described was a considerable distance, only to find a human-shaped log with a bunch of birds on it.

