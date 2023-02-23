On Feb. 4, Chase RCMP suspend driver’s licence and impound vehicle with alcohol reportedly in cupholder after driver fails roadside screening. (File photo)

On Feb. 4, Chase RCMP suspend driver’s licence and impound vehicle with alcohol reportedly in cupholder after driver fails roadside screening. (File photo)

Chase RCMP apply brakes to minivan reportedly being driven with alcohol in cup holder

Call to police made after smell of alcohol noticed on driver

A report of a woman driving a minivan with alcohol in the cup holder attracted the attention of Chase RCMP.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said staff at a local business reported the woman, who they said smelled of liquor, about 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 4.

When police arrived, the vehicle had left, but officers were able to locate it on Shuswap Avenue.

“In speaking with the driver, police noted symptoms of impairment by alcohol, including slurred speech,” said Kennedy in a media release.

The driver subsequently produced ‘fail’ readings on a roadside screening device. She was prohibited from driving for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Read more: Proposed rental development on Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm hits speed bumps

Read more: Student housing at Salmon Arm’s Okanagan College campus takes step forward


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

impaired drivingShuswap

Previous story
B.C. RCMP arrest pair riding stolen hospital wheelchair carrying weapons, crack cocaine
Next story
Federal disaster aid program for 2021 B.C. floods now tops $1 billion

Just Posted

RDEK is calling for nominations for their Volunteer of the Year award in all six electoral districts.
RDEK budget proposes 9.5 per cent tax increase

A bylaw offence note. (CSRD)
CSRD board approves new system to resolve bylaw disputes

A man carries the Ukrainian national flag as members of the Ukrainian Catholic community gather in prayer outside the White House, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Washington” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A prayer for Ukraine

The town of Golden is considering a code of conduct for its municipal government. (Google)
Code of conduct examined for Golden and regional district