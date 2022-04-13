(File photo)

Charges laid in man’s racist rant outside Kelowna COVID vaccine clinic

Bruce Orydzuk was attending a protest against vaccines last year

A Kelowna anti-vaccine protestor will face charges in court on April 14 after a July 2021 incident that allegedly saw racial slurs hurled at a security guard.

60-year-old Bruce Orydzuk, who is also set to appear in Kelowna court for a separate incident in May, is charged with causing a disturbance. The man is accused of hurling threats at the guard while outside a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Springfield Road.

No arrests were made at the time.

A video emerged soon after of the incident, with a protestor seemingly yelling the racially-motivated comments.

Charges also came down this week for Linda Jackson, who is accused of interrupting a Remembrance Day ceremony in Nov. 2021 .

A group of protestors numbering around 75-100 arrived at the informal ceremony at the Cenotaph with their own microphone and speakers, hijacking the otherwise sombre get-together with anti-vaccine speeches.

Jackson has been charged with disturbing the order or solemnity of a meeting. She is set to appear in Kelowna court on May 19.

“There is no tolerance for hate,” said Insp. Adam MacIntosh of Kelowna RCMP. “We committed from the onset to complete thorough investigations into these separate incidents.

“We support a person’s right to protest but it is not absolute. I want to thank the hard work of our investigators to bring these cases before the BC Prosecution Services and the courts.”

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Columbia Basin Trust funding supports sustainability projects
Next story
Public safety minister promises support for Vanderhoof RCMP in wake of shooting

Just Posted

Three people were arrested just outside of Golden earlier this week. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
3 arrested outside of Golden, stolen vehicle recovered, firearms and ammunition seized

Mount 7 Rec Plex will be getting some updates this year with federal, provincial and municipal funding. (Town of Golden photo)
Feds, B.C., Town invest in Mt 7 Rec Plex update

Volunteers are organizing to purchase and preserve Golden’s Swiss Village. (RE/MAX Golden)
Golden’s Swiss Village Foundation crowdfunds to save property

(Photo - Pixabay)
Morning Start: Where two hockey legends are 17 years into their careers