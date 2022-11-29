File photo

File photo

Central Okanagan teacher suspended after 4th ‘unprofessional’ incident

Douglas Sergei David Ryga a music teacher has been suspended for six days

A Central Okanagan music teacher was suspended for six days after singling out a student with a public and inappropriate comment.

In 2021, the Central Okanagan School District submitted a report to the B.C. Commissioner of Teacher Regulation regarding an incident where Douglas Sergei David Ryga made an inappropriate comment to a student while employed as a secondary school music teacher by School District No. 23.

Ryga had previously been warned after behaving “unprofessionally” with students in 2004, 2008, and 2019.

On November 15, 2022, Ryga entered into a consent resolution agreement where he took responsibility for his actions and agreed to complete a “professional boundaries” course, in addition to the six day suspension.

Details of his reprimand have been published in the Consent Resolution Summary with the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country lists Ryga as a current teacher.

READ MORE: Federal funding supports Indigenous harm reduction program in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets welcome the Bedard show to town in first sellout since 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake CountryOkanagan

Previous story
B.C. private school counsellor banned for life following child porn sentence
Next story
Renowned Salmon Arm wildlife artist puts her stamp on prestigious contest

Just Posted

A pair of men were arrested after a risky, high speed attempt to evade police in Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong

No invasive mussels detected in Columbia Shuswap water. (CSISS)
No invasive mussels in Columbia Shuswap water: Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

A semi truck in a ditch on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke. (Skilled Truckers Canada)
Delays on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke while semi truck is recovered

Chez You chef Lucas Istace prepares dinner for a private party of 10 in West Kelowna. (Chez You/Submitted)
‘Skip-the-Dishes of private events’: Chef-at-home business launches in Okanagan