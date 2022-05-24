Central Okanagan Search and Rescue saves hikers, dirt biker, ATVer

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue had their hands full over the last week, rising to the occasion each time.

On May 17, a hiker had to be rescued by boat at Chute Lake in Naramata. The following day, COSAR was successful in helping Kelowna RCMP find an 83-year old with dementia near Kelowna’s downtown core.

A helicopter was needed in a May 19 rescue of an injured ATVer near the Dog House snowmobile cabin southeast of Kelowna.

A few days of quiet for the search and rescue team was interrupted on May 22, when they successfully located a hiker at Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

On May 23, an injured dirt biker near James Lake managed to make their way off of a trail to meet with paramedics. Earlier that morning, COSAR helped out Penticton search and rescue early in the morning to find a lost hiker near Idleback Lake, finding them around 10:30 a.m.

COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich said he has concerns over the recent uptick of tasks, though for the most part, people are prepared. COSAR has responded to 31 tasks so far this calendar year, well below last year’s record of 106.

“Accidents happen and because people are filing trip plans, bringing the right gear and not going out alone, we have had successful outcomes.”

