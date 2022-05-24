(File photo)

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue saves hikers, dirt biker, ATVer

All in a week’s work for COSAR

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue had their hands full over the last week, rising to the occasion each time.

On May 17, a hiker had to be rescued by boat at Chute Lake in Naramata. The following day, COSAR was successful in helping Kelowna RCMP find an 83-year old with dementia near Kelowna’s downtown core.

A helicopter was needed in a May 19 rescue of an injured ATVer near the Dog House snowmobile cabin southeast of Kelowna.

A few days of quiet for the search and rescue team was interrupted on May 22, when they successfully located a hiker at Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

On May 23, an injured dirt biker near James Lake managed to make their way off of a trail to meet with paramedics. Earlier that morning, COSAR helped out Penticton search and rescue early in the morning to find a lost hiker near Idleback Lake, finding them around 10:30 a.m.

COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich said he has concerns over the recent uptick of tasks, though for the most part, people are prepared. COSAR has responded to 31 tasks so far this calendar year, well below last year’s record of 106.

“Accidents happen and because people are filing trip plans, bringing the right gear and not going out alone, we have had successful outcomes.”

READ MORE: Mountain biker rescued from West Kelowna Smith Creek trails

READ MORE: Kelowna childcare program receives significant B.C. grant

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownaSearch and Rescue

Previous story
UPDATE: Texas school shooting death toll rises to 18 children, 3 adults
Next story
B.C. cemetery condemned for trashing mementos left by families

Just Posted

Dryden Bennett, recipient of Kelowna's Teen Honour in the Arts Award, is a featured composer in the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra's spring concert May 28 and 29, 2022. (Contributed)
Youth Symphony in tune for Okanagan spring concerts

Doug Clovechok at a community event in Golden in November 2019. He has been the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke since 2017 and just introduced a new Private Member’s Bill to help reclaim Indigenous names, inspired by a letter written to him by a Golden student. (Claire Palmer photo) Doug Clovechok at a community event in Golden in November. He has been the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke since 2017 and will be seeking re-election in the upcoming election. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden student inspires Bill to reclaim Indigenous names

Water boil advisory in Golden.
Boil Water Advisory for Selkirk Heights and Bears Paw Heights in Golden

The Environment Canada forecast for spring.
Cooler temperatures persist in Golden heading into summer