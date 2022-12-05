There were 108,500 people working in the Central Okanagan in Oct. compared to 106,600 in Nov. (Black Press file photo)

There were 108,500 people working in the Central Okanagan in Oct. compared to 106,600 in Nov. (Black Press file photo)

Central Okanagan jobless rate highest amongst major B.C. metropolitan areas

Unemployment rate was 4.3 per cent in October and 4.9 per cent in November

More people were out of work in the Central Okanagan in November compared to October.

Statistics Canada reports the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in October and 4.9 percent in November. Kelowna had the highest rate among four major B.C. metropolitan areas last month, ahead of Abbotsford-Mission (4.6 per cent) Vancouver (4.4 per cent) and Victoria (3.5 per cent).

There were 108,500 people working in the Central Okanagan in Oct. compared to 106,600 in Nov.

“As we near the end of 2022, British Columbia saw a gain of 8,800 full-time jobs in November, even as B.C. saw an overall decline in jobs driven by losses in part-time positions,” said Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation.

“Despite global economic uncertainty, B.C. continues to be well-positioned among our provincial and territorial peers with one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada (4.4%).”

He noted that as many as 105,000 more people are working now in B.C. than before the pandemic, including 61,700 more people in the private sector.

READ MORE: B.C.’s international students applaud change to allowable employment hours

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaEmploymentJobless rateJobs

Previous story
Trudeau urges vaccinations amid a rise in kids’ illnesses clogging hospital ERs
Next story
B.C. pediatric hospital visits up about 200 cases a day amid influenza surge

Just Posted

Columbia Valley Credit Union donates to Golden and Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (CSRD)
‘Talked about for decades’: Golden aquatic facility to become reality

Brian Coulombe matched 5/6+ numbers from the Nov. 12 draw. (BCLC)
European vacation for Golden lotto winner

Members of the Castlegar Ukrainian community and their supporters gathered in front of Castlegar City Hall on Holodomor Memorial Day to remember those who perished in the man-made Ukrainian famine of 1932-1933. Photo: Terran Ambrosone
Members of Castlegar’s Ukrainian community gather to remember Terror Famine of 1932

Do you know when the Slinky was first created? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?