Celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day in Golden

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day and the Métis Nation Columbia River Society have festivities in full swing at their office.

Earlier today, they hosted a school group, where they enjoyed some fiddle music and bannock and a little jig.

Students also got the chance to try their hand at drumming.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is a day recognizing and celebrating the cultures and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Indigenous peoples of Canada.

In cooperation with Indigenous organizations, the Government of Canada chose June 21, the summer solstice, for the day, due to the cultural significance of the day as the longest of the year.

The day was announced in 1996 by the then Governor General, Roméo LeBlanc, after years of consultation and statements of support by various Indigenous groups. This year is the 26th year that it has been celebrated.

The Métis office will be having an open house all day for people to come by and learn more, as well as celebrate Métis and Indigenous culture.

