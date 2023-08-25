Cathedral Lake Lodge confirmed safe as crews continue to battle wildfire southwest of Keremeos

While fire activity remains low, the Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos remains the same Friday morning.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, BC Wildfire Services confirmed the Cathedral Lake Lodge is not fire effected and ground truthing is still to occur.

During the day, work was also done with Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) to assess the Ashnola Forest Service Road for slope stability.

IMT and the Cattleman’s Association is being liaisoned in and around Crater Mountain regarding stock welfare

Fire crews continue to battle the 44,000 hectare blaze along with heavy machinery and structure protection personnel.

Both Canada and the United States are working together on this fire as it crossed the border into Washington State almost a week ago.

There are currently 13 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on evacuation order and an additional 195 properties on evacuation alert.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

