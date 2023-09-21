Missing a cat. This cat from Penticton hitched a ride over 1,000 km. (BC SPCA)

Cat hitches ride from Penticton to Dawson Creek

The cat wasn’t discovered until he was 1,000 km from home

A cat from Penticton hitched a ride in the back of a trailer all the way to Dawson Creek and now the BC SPCA is trying to find his owners.

The driver left Penticton on Sept. 15 but didn’t realize the cat was there until they got to their destination on Sept. 19. If you recognize this cat, he’s safe and sound, and about 1,000 km from home. The very healthy looking feline is now at at the BC SPCA Peace branch.

He’s an intact male with no ID. Reach out to the BC SPCA South Peace if this is your kitty.

READ MORE: Giant T-Rex has landed in Penticton

BCSPCAPenticton

Previous story
Update: Body of man drowned at Lake Windemere found
Next story
Property Brother Drew Scott joins WHL Giants ownership group

Just Posted

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Return of the Revelstoke Garlic Fest

A runner makes their way along the diverse terrain of the TranSelkirks Run (Bruno Long)
Return of the TranSelkirks Run in Revelstoke

Playing the Red River Jig and meeting the Grade 7s as they begin their Transition River Walk to High School on June 7. (Metis Nation Columbia River Society/ Facebook)
Truth and Reconciliation blanket exercise at Golden Skybridge

This historical photo is of the Golden Band as they marched through Golden streets on Sunday afternoon in 1972, before they boarded buses for the Calgary Stampede to participate in the parade. ~Golden Museum and Archives
From the Golden archives