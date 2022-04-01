Cat attacked by 2 dogs, fractures pelvis, needs help: Shuswap BC SPCA

A cat who was attacked by two dogs near Enderby is lucky to be alive after she was rescued by a passing Good Samaritan.

A man was driving on a rural road when he said he saw two dogs shaking something and tossing it in the air.

When he realized it was a cat, he stopped and got out of his truck and the dogs dropped the cat and fled.

The man was able to catch the orange tabby, which was covered in drool and blood. He wrapped up the cat in his leather jacket and rushed her to the Shuswap BC SPCA.

Victoria Olynik, manager of the Shuswap BC SPCA, said the cat has been affectionately named Ping.

“When Ping arrived she was very cold, wet and frightened,” says Olynik. “She was so frightened that when we unwrapped her… she tried to run from us, but her back legs weren’t working so we rushed her to the veterinarian.”

Ping suffered a number of puncture wounds, bruising and a fractured pelvis. Luckily the veterinarian was able to help with Ping’s injuries and give the cat medication.

“Once Ping was back in our care it took several days for us to learn just how sweet she was,” said Olynik. “She is shy and will flinch if you move too quickly around her, but she will roll over for belly rubs and chin scratches and loves to sleep in her bubble bed.”

Ping has also received vaccinations, de-worming, pain control and antibiotics. She is still healing from the fractured pelvis and it may require further treatment. Ping has been in the care of the BC SPCA for six weeks. When she is ready, she will be spayed and available for adoption, explained Olynik.

“I will never forget the look on Ping’s face as she watched the man who rescued her leave the shelter,” says Olynik. “Her eyes softened. She seemed to know what he had done for her.”

If you can help Ping and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, visit medical.spca.bc.ca.

