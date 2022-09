A vehicle caught fire on 31st Street, across from the Village Green Shopping Centre Thursday, Sept. 1. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

An SUV suffered some damage after a fire broke out in the vehicle Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the car fire on 31st Street, across from the Village Green Shopping Centre shortly before noon Sept. 1

The street, in front of the Railway Plaza, is currently closed to traffic.

RCMP are also on scene, speaking with the driver, who appears to be OK.

