Candles burn in memory of fallen Enderby firefighter

Enderby is gathering to light a flame in memory of a fallen firefighter.

The fire department is hosting a candlelight vigil to remember Daniel Botkin at the bell tower tonight (Thursday, Dec. 29) at 7 p.m.

“Please bring a candle and any stories to share,” the department said in welcoming everyone to the event.

Capt. Botkin passed away in the line of duty Dec. 29, 2011. He was just 25 years old.

A shipping container adjacent to a burning structure exploded unexpectedly, according to the Fire Chiefs Association of B.C.

“Captain Botkin was the fire department’s training officer. He had dedicated his fire service career to the safety of others, especially firefighters. He died heroically serving his community and watching over his fellow firefighters,” the association said in a document dedicated to Botkin.

The document investigates the cause of the container explosion and what could be done to prevent similar tragic incidents. Botkin was killed when the explosion caused the doors of the shipping container to eject, with one of them striking him.

One of the recommendations is a required lower ventilation opening in container doors, with a suggestion for upper ventilation openings and a wind vent.

“This document is published with the hope that in learning from the tragic circumstances that led to the death of Daniel Botkin others may live.”

