Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again tests positive for COVID-19

Trudeau says he is isolating and feeling OK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Trudeau says on Twitter today that he will be isolating and that he feels OK.

He says that is because he has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, including with a booster dose, to protect themselves, others and the health-care system.

The prime minister recently returned to Canada from Los Angeles, where he attended the Summit of the Americas with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trudeau also tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of January after one of his children tested positive.

READ ALSO: Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Flood Watch issued for Upper Columbia
Next story
Flood Watch issued for Upper Columbia

Just Posted

Scotty Berg has a big summer ahead (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna star signs his first record deal

Snow is expected Monday and Tuesday on the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC
Snowfall warning issued for Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass

The Kicking Horse River in Golden. (Claire Palmer photo)
Flood Watch issued for Upper Columbia

Heavy rain is expected over the next few days. (Claire Palmer photo)
Environment Canada issues weather alert for heavy rain in Golden area