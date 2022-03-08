New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian immigration program for Ukraine too limited: Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program for people fleeing Ukraine just to Ukrainian citizens. Two Ukrainian-Canadians got emotional describing how hard it is for their families in Ukraine to get to safety.

RussiaUkraine

