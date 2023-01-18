Canada’s next Olympian may be hiding in the Okanagan and RBC is determined to find them

Allison Jakeway does testing at the RBC Training Ground National Final. (James Park/Special to The News)

Canada’s next Olympic athlete could be living in the Okanagan, and RBC Training Ground is on a mission to find them.

On Jan. 28, athletes ages 14 to 25 will be lacing up at UBCO in Kelowna for the RBC Qualifying round.

Registration is still open for the testing if you, or someone you know, has the potential to be an Olympic athlete.

Athletes are tested on speed, strength, power and endurance.

The top 100 athletes from across Canada will be asked to compete in the finals.

The Training Ground is used to recruit promising athletes to 12 National Sport Organizations.

Boxing Canada

Canoe Kayak Canada

Climbing Canada

Cycling Canada

Freestyle Canada

Luge Canada

Rowing Canada

Rugby Canada

Speed Skating Canada

Triathlon Canada

Volleyball Canada

Wrestling Canada

The event is free and open to anyone who is willing to sweat a little on their journey to becoming an Olympian. If you can’t make the Kelowna event, qualifiers will also be held in Victoria on Feb. 11 and Vancouver on April 16. A full schedule of the Canada-wide search and more information is available at rbctrainingground.ca.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaOlympicswinter olympics