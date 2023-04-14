A flare stack lights the sky from an oil refinery in Edmonton on December 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A flare stack lights the sky from an oil refinery in Edmonton on December 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada’s emissions rose slightly in 2021 as pandemic lockdowns eased

Overall emissions remained well below where they were before the pandemic hit

Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions rose slightly in 2021 as the country’s COVID-19 related shutdowns began to ease.

But overall emissions remained well below where they were before the pandemic hit, prompting sighs of relief at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the latest emissions report is an “encouraging picture,” given that the increase was less than expected.

Overall in 2021 Canadians produced 670 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and its equivalents in methane, nitrous oxide and synthetic gases — 11 million more than in 2020.

That year, millions of Canadians stayed home, leaving cars idle, planes grounded and factories closed, and emissions plunged to their lowest level in more than two decades.

The oil and gas sector is still the single biggest contributor to Canada’s total global warming impact, producing more than one-quarter of emissions in 2021.

READ MORE: Clean electricity grid, new tax credits will be among highlights of federal budget

READ MORE: Unchecked climate change putting Salish Sea in hot water

Climate changeemission targets

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Toilet paper fire prompts Rutland Middle School evacuation
Next story
‘I wish we had never called the police’: Alberta man fatally shot during mental health crisis

Just Posted

The cost of hiring staff will increase on June 1 as British Columbia’s minimum wage rises to $16.75 an hour. (Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: Minimum wage increase will not offset inflation

Tom Shypitka was officially sworn in as Kootenay East MLA during a ceremony at the Legislature in Victoria on Thursday. (photo courtesy Tom Shypitka)
Kootenay MLAs among hundreds sanctioned by Russia

The airlift out. (Chris Rubens/Avalanche Canada)
‘Radios played an important role’: Skier rescued from an avalanche near Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cocaine cut with fentanyl has been connected to multiple overdose incidents including multiple fatalities in the Interior Health region. (IH)
Multiple fatal overdoses connected to contaminated cocaine in Interior Health region