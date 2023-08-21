Canada Post has issued new service alerts for several communities in the Okanagan Valley amidst rapidly worsening wildfire conditions. (Black Press file photo)

Canada Post suspends delivery service for areas of Okanagan amid wildfires

The postal service has upgraded several communities to a ‘Red Alert’

As British Columbia faces another record-breaking year of wildfires, the postal service industry is beginning to feel the heat.

Canada Post has put out a notice regarding delivery changes, and what residents should expect when it comes to receiving mail amidst the provincial state of emergency.

The postal service has two categories for alerts: yellow and red. A yellow alert means that while delivery services are still active, there may be delays. A red alert means a full suspension of delivery services, including recalling active delivery agents, according to a new release from today (Aug. 21).

On Aug. 18, a red alert was issued for Boston Bar, Gold Bridge, Seton Portage and West Kelowna. Today, (Aug. 21), a red alert was set for 13 more communities, listed below.

Red alerts have now been issued for, Chase, Kaleden, Kamloops, Kelowna, Keremeos, Lake Country, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos, Peachland, Princeton, Scotch Creek, Shalalth, Sorrento and Summerland

If delivery is not possible, the company stated that all mail and parcels will be held securely.

As information continues to be updated on mail availability, it will be posted on the company’s closure and services interruptions page.

To see all service alerts for B.C., visit the Canada Post delivery service alert page. The company will also be posting updates on its X account (formerly Twitter) @canadaposthelps.

Canada Post has issued new service alerts for several communities in the Okanagan Valley amidst rapidly worsening wildfire conditions.
