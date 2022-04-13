Mount 7 Rec Plex will be getting some updates this year with federal, provincial and municipal funding. (Town of Golden photo)

Feds, B.C., Town invest in Mt 7 Rec Plex update

The feds will be contributing $103,360, BC $86,125 and the municipality will kick in $68,915

Golden will be receiving funding from the federal and provincial government to replace the gymnasium hardwood floor and install a new spring system and new sport lines at the Mount 7 Rec Plex.

It’s one of 57 recreation projects across the province that will be receiving funding.

The federal government will be contributing $103,360, the provincial government $86,125 and the municipality will kick in $68,915.

In total, The Government of Canada is investing over $56.8 million towards these projects through the Community Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream, the Green Infrastructure Stream, and the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The Golden project falls under Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream.

The Government of British Columbia is contributing over $53.4 million.

These infrastructure projects across the province are meant to create inclusive, resilient communities.

A full list of the projects and funds from each level of government is here.

budget

