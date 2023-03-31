Byron Louis narrowly wins Okanagan Indian Band election to return as chief

The results are in for the Okanagan Indian Band’s election, and Byron Louis is returning for a seventh term as chief.
It was a close contest for the position of chief, with Louis edging challenger Daniel Anthony Wilson by just four votes.
Ten councillors were elected. Their vote share is listed below:
• Rachel Marchand, 330 votes
• Tim Isaac, 329 votes
• Allan Louis, 295 votes
• Donna Good Water, 264 votes
• Valerie Chiba, 248 votes
• Raymond Marchand, 235 votes
• Rochelle Saddleman, 233 votes
• Floyd Oppenheimer, 232 votes
• Viola Brown, 225 votes
• Patricia Jack, 215 votes
A total of 585 ballots were cast.
The newly elected chief and council will be sworn in at Head of the Lake Hall on April 3 at 10 a.m. They will hold their first council meeting after the ceremony.
“Congratulations to the successful candidates, and a huge thank you to all those who ran in the election. It takes courage and determination to put your name forward as a candidate in an election. Limlemt to all the candidates,” the OKIB said in a press release.