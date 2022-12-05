Penticton Search and Rescue saved a man who got his UTV trapped Saturday night. (Penticton SAR)

Penticton Search and Rescue saved a man who got his UTV trapped Saturday night. (Penticton SAR)

Busy Saturday night: From Penticton Santa Parade to a mountain rescue

Penticton Search and Rescue finished up at 1:30 a.m. Sunday

All in a day’s work: From participating in the Penticton Santa Parade to rescuing a man stuck in the mountains, Penticton Search and Rescue had a busy Saturday night.

Police had received a call from an UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) operator who was in the Sheep Creek Forest Service Road area and he was stuck and needed assistance, said SAR manager Randy Brown.

Penticton SAR mobilized 15 members around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call from the RCMP to help in the search.

Search and Rescue deployed ground teams who hiked into the area and located the stranded UTV operator. SAR manager Mark Pfeifer then deployed two snowmobiles that completed the evacuation.

The rescue crews finished the mission around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, said Brown.

READ ALSO: Chickens perish at heritage site in Keremeos

Search and Rescue

Previous story
VIDEO: Canadian-funded group works to remove landmines left in Ukraine
Next story
Asking long-term care residents their views

Just Posted

Columbia Valley Credit Union donates to Golden and Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (CSRD)
‘Talked about for decades’: Golden aquatic facility to become reality

Brian Coulombe matched 5/6+ numbers from the Nov. 12 draw. (BCLC)
European vacation for Golden lotto winner

Members of the Castlegar Ukrainian community and their supporters gathered in front of Castlegar City Hall on Holodomor Memorial Day to remember those who perished in the man-made Ukrainian famine of 1932-1933. Photo: Terran Ambrosone
Members of Castlegar’s Ukrainian community gather to remember Terror Famine of 1932

Do you know when the Slinky was first created? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?