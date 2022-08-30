Bush Harbour ramp and floating dock closed for season

BC Hydro will be removing the floating dock at Bush Harbour on Kinbasket Reservoir and closing the boat ramp for the season effective Sept. 6, due to safety concerns, according to a spokesperson for the company.

“As part of our regular maintenance, BC Hydro engineers inspected the breakwater and determined that the breakwater has reached its end of life and is no longer providing adequate protection for boaters from wind and wave action on the reservoir,” read a statement from Sally MacDonald, Community Relations official for BC Hydro.

BC Hydro says that crews witnessed large waves impacting the dock during a wind storm in early August, which increased concerns for the safety of boaters using the ramp.

BC Hydro is asking boaters to stay safe and conclude use of the Bush Harbour boat launch for 2022.

BC Hydro notified elected officials and key stakeholders last week of the closure.

BC Hydro has a project underway to replace the breakwater at Bush Harbour.

According to the company, it is in the early conceptual design stage, with MacDonald saying that they are working hard to expedite the project.

“It’s a complex project and it’s too early to know when the new breakwater will be completed.”

Many have taken to Facebook to vent their frustrations over the closure of the area, which was built in 2013.

BC Hydro built the new Bush Harbour boat ramp under the Columbia River Water Use Plan to improve reservoir recreation.

