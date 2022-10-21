Burnaby RCMP member’s death ‘an immeasurable loss,’ says Kootenay MP

In a statement in the House of Commons, Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison paid tribute to a Burnaby RCMP member who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

“As a former member with a son serving in the RCMP, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of Constable Shaelyn Yang and RCMP members across Canada,” said Morrison, speaking on Wednesday, Oct. 19. “Every day, we ask our sons and daughters, our husbands and wives, to serve, to keep us safe, and we pray that they come home. A cold and devastating quiet spread across our nation yesterday with the news that one of our own had been killed in the line of duty.”

While responding to a call at a homeless campsite in Burnaby on Tuesday (Oct. 18), Cst. Shaelyn Yang, was stabbed following an altercation with a man. Cst. Yang was taken to hospital but later died due to her injuries.

The man, who was shot in the altercation, was taken to hospital as well with serious injuries.

READ: 1st-degree murder charge laid in killing of Burnaby Cst. Shaelyn Yang

A first-degree murder charge has been laid against Jungwon Ham. A court appearance has been scheduled for Nov. 2 in Vancouver.

“This is a senseless loss,” Morrison continued. “Shaelyn Yang was a loving wife, a sister, and a daughter. Shaelyn’s colleagues describe her as kind and compassionate; embracing her role with devotion, helping those who struggle with mental health and addiction.

“Our nation has suffered an immeasurable loss. May her memory be the inspiration for each of us to act on issues important to Cst. Shaelyn Yang. She will never be forgotten.”

With files from Ashley Wadhwani and Jane Skrypnek