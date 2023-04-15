Brewed in Canada’s fishing derby raises thousands in Okanagan-Shuswap for kids

2023 fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital set for April 22 on Okanagan Lake, May 13 on Shuswap Lake

In the 2022 Brewed in Canada’s 2nd Annual Fishing Derby, the first place winner on Okanagan Lake, taking home $3,150, was Glenn Lutes. (Photo contributed)

BC Children’s Hospital will be benefiting from the fun, finesse and fish of local anglers again this year.

In 2022, Brewed in Canada raised a whopping $28,000 for the hospital in Vancouver with its second annual fishing derby, held both on Okanagan and Shuswap lakes.

The 2023 fishing derby is coming up fast, with the Okanagan Lake event set for April 22 and the Shuswap Lake contest on May 13.

Co-organizer Mandy Davis says the registration fee is $100 per boat per lake, with entrants welcome to enter both events. Registration is now open and will close about 7 p.m. on the Friday before each event so entrants have time to check in with organizers.

If you’re one of the first 50 boats to register, you receive a free derby T-shirt. Go to Team Brewed in Canada’s website, www.teambrewedinca.ca, to register or for more information. Anglers will be going for the largest rainbow trout, with catch and release promoted.

All proceeds go to BC Children’s Hospital, and the prizes are substantial.

First place will be $3,500 cash, thanks to generous support from Fair Realty Shuswap and Big White Brewing Company, Davis notes.

Team Brewed in Canada Fishing Derby co-organizer Mike Bridge, left, receives a $5,000 cheque for BC Children’s Hospital from Brent Marshall of Brent Marshall Commercial Group. He is sponsoring the 1st place prize for both lakes, along with Fair Realty Shuswap. (Photo contributed)

On May 13 at 5 p.m., following the Shuswap Lake fun, participants will get together at Finz Bar & Grill in Blind Bay to find out who won, as well as having an online auction, a silent auction, 50/50, and a chance to win a weekend getaway to the Rustic Resort on Thuya Lake, Blind Bay Hideaway, and/or Spirit Ridge in Osoyoos. Reservations for Finz are strongly recommended, says Davis.

The online auction begins May 1 on Brewed in Canada’s Facebook page.

Davis and her brother Mike Bridge are the organizers of the fundraiser. Back in 2008 Bridge put together a mixed slo-pitch team made up mostly of family members and entered a wooden bat tournament called Bats for a Cause. Proceeds went to children’s hospital. In 2020, the slo-pitch fundraiser morphed into a fishing derby due to the pandemic.

In 2022, both took place.

Davis said BC Children’s Hospital was chosen as the recipient because most everyone, no matter where they live in B.C., must take their child to the hospital in Vancouver when facing a serious illness.

