UPDATE: Vernon street reopened after flood

A portion of main street was closed as crews dealt with water coming out of a business Thursday afternoon.
Water flowed out onto the road around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to a report of a possible burst water pipe at the office building.
“Upon arrival, firefighters observed a significant amount of water coming from the front of the building and the smell of natural gas,” said Josh Winquist, Vernon communications officer. “As a precautionary measure, the building was evacuated while crews investigated the cause.”
A block of 30th Avenue, between 32nd and 33rd Streets, was blocked off by RCMP but has since reopened.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.